Senior Driver Improvement Courses from the leader in driver safety.
Driving is a skill that can and should be continually improved. Taking a comprehensive driving improvement course will ensure that you have the most up-to-date driving techniques and understand the latest vehicle technologies. As you age, it is important for senior drivers to know and understand how to adjust for slower reflexes, weaker vision and other changes.
Improve Your Driving Skills with AAA RoadWise Driver
AAA’s RoadWise™, a senior defensive driving program is an online course designed to positively affect driving behavior and help you learn about and adjust to age-related physical changes. AAA’s driver improvement courses may be offered through the classroom, online or both.
The course covers topics like:
- Extending Your Safe Driving Career
- Distractions, Drowsiness, Aggressive Driving & Road Rage
- Managing Visibility, Time & Space
- Alcohol & Medications
- Comfort & Safety Tips
Some of the benefits related to taking AAA’s RoadWise Driver™ improvement course are:
- Potential discount on insurance premiums.
- Getting up to speed on the latest in vehicle technology, such as adaptive cruise control and lane-departure warning systems. Learn the proper use of these and other safety systems available in vehicles today.
AAA members, check with your local club for special benefits or discounts on the course. Automobile insurance discounts also may apply upon course completion, check with your insurance provider for details. Courses are not available in all areas. Contact your local AAA club for more information.