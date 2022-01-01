Senior Driver Improvement Courses from the leader in driver safety.

Driving is a skill that can and should be continually improved. Taking a comprehensive driving improvement course will ensure that you have the most up-to-date driving techniques and understand the latest vehicle technologies. As you age, it is important for senior drivers to know and understand how to adjust for slower reflexes, weaker vision and other changes.

Improve Your Driving Skills with AAA RoadWise Driver

AAA’s RoadWise™, a senior defensive driving program is an online course designed to positively affect driving behavior and help you learn about and adjust to age-related physical changes. AAA’s driver improvement courses may be offered through the classroom, online or both.